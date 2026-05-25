Rubio Downplays Anti-India Rhetoric Row, Says Trump a 'Big Fan' of Modi

The reporter had asked: "There have been a lot of racist comments coming from the United States against Indians, Indian-Americans. You know this goes against the basic premise of the India-US relationship. What's your take on that?" When Rubio asked whom he was referring to, the reporter responded by saying: "We all have seen those comments. We've seen endorsement of those comments." Rubio remarked that “every country has stupid people” while responding to the question