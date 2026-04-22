HYBE India Partners With Samsung India To Launch Nationwide Talent Hunt For Women

Summary of this article
HYBE India partners with Samsung India to launch nationwide female talent auditions.
Galaxy Audition Studios across 10 cities aim to boost accessibility.
Initiative connects Indian performers to the global stage with industry support.
HYBE India partners with Samsung India to launch a nationwide talent hunt, marking a significant push towards discovering the next generation of female performers. The initiative is designed to open doors for young creators across India, offering them access to a platform that connects local talent with global opportunities.
The collaboration brings together HYBE’s experience in artist development and Samsung’s technological reach, creating a space where aspiring performers can begin their journey with the right support.
HYBE India's Samsung partnership aims to empower female performers
The initiative was announced in Mumbai and focuses on identifying young women who are shaping their identities through music, performance and digital content. By merging creative training with accessible technology, the programme is built to make auditions more inclusive and far-reaching.
It was stated by Dahae Lee, COO of HYBE India, that the partnership is driven by a shared vision to support young women and guide them from auditions to debut. It was also emphasised that full support would be provided to help participants turn aspirations into tangible careers.
Similarly, Aditya Babbar of Samsung India highlighted that the initiative is rooted in the belief that every young woman deserves both confidence and visibility on a global stage.
Galaxy audition studios to bring nationwide access
As part of the rollout, Galaxy Audition Studios will be introduced across 10 major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Located within Samsung retail spaces, these studios will allow participants to rehearse, record and create audition content using Galaxy devices.
The hybrid format of the auditions, combining both online and offline participation, is expected to widen access significantly. It also aligns with Samsung’s broader campaign focused on showcasing creativity through its devices.
A new pathway for India’s emerging talent
This collaboration reflects a growing shift in how talent is discovered and nurtured in India. By blending infrastructure with industry expertise, the initiative aims to create a more structured entry point for aspiring performers.
While the audition process is set to unfold in phases, the larger goal remains clear: to identify voices that can resonate beyond borders and redefine India’s presence in global entertainment.