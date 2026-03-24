HYBE India Auditions Announced To Build Global Pop Group With Nationwide Talent Hunt

Summary of this article
HYBE India auditions aim to build a global pop group.
Nationwide talent hunt spans multiple Indian cities and online.
Selected artists to undergo a structured global training system.
The announcement of HYBE India auditions marks a defining shift in the country’s music landscape, as the label behind BTS moves to identify and develop India’s next global pop act. The initiative is being positioned as more than a talent hunt, signalling a long-term investment in Indian artists and their global potential.
It has been confirmed that the auditions will be conducted under HYBE’s India subsidiary, with a hybrid format combining online submissions and on-ground rounds across multiple cities. Locations including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad have been listed as part of the nationwide search, ensuring wider access to talent.
A structured system beyond auditions
Unlike conventional talent hunts, the process is being designed as the starting point of a rigorous training system. It has been indicated that selected candidates will undergo a structured development programme inspired by the model used to build global acts like BTS.
It has been suggested that the focus will not remain limited to performance skills alone. Instead, training will be extended to include music, identity, storytelling and stage presence, with the aim of creating artists who can connect across cultures.
Earlier, in an interaction with India Today, HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk had stated that the Indian music ecosystem is being understood closely, and that collaboration with existing systems is being prioritised without diluting the company’s core approach.
What this means for India’s music industry
The move is being seen as a response to India’s growing influence as a consumer of global pop culture. While international acts have found massive audiences in the country, consistent global representation from Indian pop artists has remained limited.
It has been observed that the traditional routes to fame in India, reality television, film industries and social media, may now face competition from a more structured and globally aligned training model. This approach is expected to prioritise long-term development over instant visibility.
The auditions also reflect an attempt to tap into India’s cultural diversity, with talent being scouted across regions, languages, and performance styles. It has been emphasised that the goal is not to standardise artists, but to refine distinctly Indian voices for a global audience.
The audition process is set to begin on March 31, with further details on eligibility and participation expected to be announced soon.