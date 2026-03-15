BTS Sends ‘Hello India’ Message To ARMY Ahead Of Arirang Comeback Livestream

Summary of this article
BTS greets Indian ARMY ahead of Arirang comeback celebration.
Global Netflix livestream lets Indian fans join BTS comeback event.
BTS World Tour screenings announced in Indian cinemas for ARMY.
Global K-pop group BTS has sent a special greeting to fans in India as excitement builds around their much-anticipated comeback. In a video shared by Netflix India, the group addressed Indian ARMY directly and invited them to be part of a global livestream celebrating the release of their upcoming album Arirang.
BTS greets Indian ARMY ahead of Arirang comeback
The message quickly gained attention online as the seven members appeared together to greet fans. The clip begins with the group cheerfully saying “Hello India”, a moment that immediately resonated with their large fanbase in the country.
According to the video shared by Netflix India, the special broadcast will give fans across the world a chance to join the band’s comeback celebration.
BTS shares message for Indian fans
In the short clip, all seven members of BTS appear together, including RM, Jin, Suga, J‑Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The members enthusiastically greet viewers before inviting them to watch the special comeback broadcast.
Group leader RM encouraged fans to tune in for the event, saying they would be able to watch BTS The Comeback Live | ARIRANG through the streaming platform. The group ended the message together with a cheerful “See you on Netflix”, which quickly sparked excitement among fans on social media.
The comeback is particularly significant for the group, marking their first major musical release after completing their military service period.
When and how to watch in India
Indian fans will be able to join the livestream event through Netflix. The broadcast will coincide with a live concert taking place in Seoul and will be streamed globally so fans from different countries can watch the celebration together.
For viewers in India, the livestream will begin at 4:30 pm IST, while the concert itself will start at 8 pm KST in Seoul.
Although the upcoming BTS World Tour ARIRANG does not currently include an India stop, fans in the country will still have opportunities to experience the performances.
Special cinema screenings hosted by PVR INOX Pictures will bring the tour to theatres across India. The concert screenings will feature performances from major tour locations including Goyang in South Korea and Tokyo in Japan.
The theatre screenings are scheduled to take place on April 11, 2026 at 3:15 pm and April 18, 2026 at 11:15 am, allowing Indian ARMY to gather and celebrate BTS’s long-awaited return together.
Meanwhile, the group’s new album Arirang is scheduled to be released on March 20, followed by the global Netflix comeback livestream on March 21.