BTS ‘SWIM’ Tops Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Again As Group Breaks Major Record

BTS SWIM stayed No. 1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. for two weeks.
BTS broke a chart record with six Billboard Global Excl. U.S. toppers.
ARIRANG remained inside the Billboard 200 Top 10 for eight consecutive weeks.
BTS SWIM continues to make waves globally. The title track from BTS’s fifth full-length album ARIRANG has once again secured the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, extending its impressive run and reinforcing the group’s worldwide dominance. The latest Billboard rankings, dated May 23, place BTS firmly at the centre of another major chart achievement.
BTS SWIM Extends Billboard Chart Dominance
According to Billboard’s latest chart update, “SWIM” held onto the top position on the Global Excl. U.S. chart for a second consecutive week. The song has now helped BTS claim No. 1 on the chart six times this year, setting a new benchmark and surpassing a previous record held by Taylor Swift.
The momentum does not stop there. “SWIM” also remained at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 for a third straight week, proving the track’s strong international appeal across streaming and digital platforms.
BTS ARIRANG Album Continues Strong Billboard Run
Alongside the success of “SWIM”, BTS’ album ARIRANG continues to perform strongly. The record currently sits at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, extending its Top 10 presence to eight consecutive weeks.
The group’s recent achievements arrive during the North American leg of the BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’. BTS recently became the first Korean act to headline a concert at Stanford Stadium, adding another historic milestone to an already remarkable year.