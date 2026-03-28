BTS ‘Arirang’ First Week Sales Hit 4.17 Million, Break Own Record Globally

BTS’ Arirang first week sales have reached 4.17 million, setting a new personal record and reinforcing the group’s global dominance across charts and streaming platforms.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
BTS
BTS Arirang first week sales hit 4.17 million Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BTS Arirang's first week sales hit a record 4.17 million.

  • Swim tops global charts and streaming platforms worldwide.

  • BTS comeback 2026 drives massive global chart success.

BTS’ Arirang first week sales have reached a record-breaking 4.17 million copies, marking a new high for the group and reaffirming their global impact. According to data released by Hanteo Chart, the album has surpassed the group’s previous first-week record, setting a new benchmark in K-pop album sales.

The album, which marked BTS’s latest comeback, achieved this milestone within just seven days of release. It was reported that over 1 million copies were sold within minutes of its launch, while nearly 3.98 million copies were recorded on the first day alone, as per figures shared by BigHit Music.

BTS Arirang breaks records globally

The success of Arirang extended beyond physical sales. On Apple Music, the album was reported to have topped charts across 115 countries and regions, while the group was recorded as the most-streamed artist on the platform on the day of release.

The lead track Swim also maintained a strong digital presence. It was noted that the song held the No. 1 position on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart for six consecutive days, highlighting sustained listener engagement worldwide.

BTS Arirang Album Sales Hit 4 Million on Day One - YouTube
BTS Arirang Album Sales Near 4 Million On Day One, Sets New Record

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

In Japan, the album debuted at No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly combined album chart, marking BTS’ seventh chart-topping release there. It was further reported that the album led both physical and digital rankings, completing a clean sweep across major categories.

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Concept, performances, and comeback impact

Arirang has been described by the group’s agency as an exploration of BTS’s identity and shared experiences, shaped by their journey from Korea to a global stage. The project was produced under the direction of HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk, with Swim positioned as an alternative pop track reflecting themes of resilience.

The comeback was supported by large-scale appearances and performances. A free concert was held at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, drawing thousands of fans, followed by international promotions including a Spotify event in New York and a television appearance in the United States.

BTS' ARIRANG breaks records on Apple Music - BigHit Music
BTS' ARIRANG Achieves Highest First-Day Streams Worldwide Of Any K-pop Album In Apple Music History

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The album was released on March 20, with its record-breaking performance continuing to dominate headlines.

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