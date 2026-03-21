BTS Arirang Album Sales Near 4 Million On Day One, Sets New Record

BTS Arirang album sales have set a new benchmark as the comeback record sold nearly 4 million copies on its first day.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
BTS Arirang Album
BTS Arirang Album Sales Hit 4 Million on Day One Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arirang sold nearly 4 million copies on day one, setting a new BTS record.

  • Swim and the album topped global charts across multiple countries.

  • The comeback blends identity and resilience, leading into a global concert.

The BTS Arirang album sales have set a remarkable new benchmark, with the group’s comeback album selling nearly 4 million copies on its first day. According to Big Hit Music, the label under HYBE, a total of 3.98 million copies were recorded within hours of release, signalling an extraordinary response from fans worldwide.

Data from Hanteo Chart further confirmed that the album had topped the daily chart shortly after its release. It was also reported that the album had crossed the million-seller mark within just 10 minutes, underlining the scale of anticipation surrounding the group’s return.

BTS Arirang sales break previous records

With this performance, the album has surpassed the first-week sales of BTS’s previous record-holder, Map Of The Soul: 7, which had sold 3.37 million copies in its opening week. The latest figures indicate that this milestone was exceeded within a single day, establishing a new high point in the group’s commercial success.

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Globally, the album has also dominated digital platforms. It was reported that Arirang had reached the top position on the iTunes Top Albums chart across 88 countries and regions, including key markets such as Italy, Mexico and Sweden.

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Global chart performance and streaming success

The title track Swim has mirrored this success, topping the iTunes Top Songs chart in 90 countries, including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany and France. In South Korea, the track was observed to have quickly climbed to the number one spot on major real-time charts, including Melon and Bugs.

Additionally, all tracks from the album were reported to have entered Melon’s real-time Top 100 chart, highlighting the widespread appeal of the release. The music video for Swim has also gained traction, trending across multiple countries shortly after its debut.

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The album explores themes of identity and shared emotional experiences, with production led by Bang Si-hyuk. The group is set to mark this comeback with a live concert event in Seoul, which will be streamed globally.

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