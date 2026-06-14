Belgium Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos Of Group G Clash From Seattle Stadium
Belgium Vs Egypt Match Photos: World Cup veterans Belgium and ambitious challengers Egypt face off today at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns in Group G, also featuring IR Iran and New Zealand. This marks a highly anticipated clash between two nations with contrasting styles and significant stakes. Boasting a rich history of deep tournament runs with top-tier European experience, the Red Devils enter the tournament as group favourites. Coach Domenico Tedesco will rely on the midfield orchestrations of Kevin De Bruyne to break down opposition lines. In stark contrast, head coach Hossam Hassan leads Egypt into this fixture with the hunger of a nation eager to make a statement on the global stage. The Pharaohs will depend heavily on the creative spark and leadership of iconic forward Mohamed Salah, while defender Mohamed Abdelmonem will need to anchor a resolute defensive block. See the pics from the intriguing BEL vs EGY football match.
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