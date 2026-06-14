Belgium Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos Of Group G Clash From Seattle Stadium

The Belgian team take part in the warm up ahead pf the World Cup Group G soccer match between Belgium and Egypt in Seattle AP Photo

1/2 Egypt's Mohamed Salah, front, enters to the the field for the warm-up ahead of the World Cup Group G soccer match against Belgium, in Seattle AP Photo





2/2 Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, takes part in the warm up ahead of the World Cup Group G soccer match between Belgium and Egypt in Seattle AP Photo





