Sanchita Ugale Dies by Suicide: Kumkum Bhagya Actor's Death Shocks TV Industry

Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 30, Mumbai police begin investigation.
Kumkum Bhagya actor also featured in Wagle Ki Duniya and Chhaava.
Authorities have not disclosed the cause behind Sanchita Ugale's death.
Television actor Sanchita Ugale died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14. She was 30. The news has sent shockwaves through the television industry, where the actor had steadily built a name for herself through popular shows including Kumkum Bhagya, Wagle Ki Duniya and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.
Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide in Mumbai, investigation underway
According to police officials, Sanchita Ugale was found unresponsive at her residence in Nalasopara East. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. Authorities have registered an Accidental Death Report under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and an investigation is currently underway.
Police officials have stated that the exact circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be determined. No official statement regarding the reason behind the incident has been released.
Sanchita Ugale's journey in television and films
Ugale rose to prominence after portraying Diya Tandon in Zee TV's long-running drama Kumkum Bhagya. In earlier interviews, the actor had credited the show with helping her gain recognition and confidence as a performer.
She later appeared as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya and played the lead role of Sukoon opposite Sorab Bedi in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. Beyond television, Ugale featured in projects including Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, and Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout alongside Manoj Bajpayee.
The news of Ugale's death prompted an outpouring of grief across social media, with fans and members of the television industry expressing shock over the sudden loss. Many remembered her as a dedicated performer who had steadily expanded her body of work across television, films and digital projects. As tributes continue to pour in, colleagues and viewers have shared messages honouring her contributions to the entertainment industry and extending their condolences to her family.
Her final social media post, shared shortly before her death, featured a dance reel.