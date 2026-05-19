Twisha Sharma Death Case: Co-Star Dheekshith Shetty Reacts As SIT Steps In

Twisha Sharma's death case has left many in the film industry stunned as police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the actor-model’s death. Twisha Sharma, 33, who had appeared in Mugguru Monagallu and Zara Sambhal Kay, was found dead at her husband’s residence in Bhopal. Following allegations raised by her family, police have registered a case related to dowry harassment and abetment, while a Special Investigation Team examines the matter.