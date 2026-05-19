Twisha Sharma Death Case: Co-Star Dheekshith Shetty Reacts As SIT Steps In

Colleagues from the film industry have reacted with shock while the actor’s family continues to seek answers.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Twisha Sharma Death Case
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Co-Stars React As SIT Probes Matter Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Twisha Sharma's death case now involves an SIT probe and dowry harassment allegations.

  • Dheekshith Shetty and Abhilash Reddy expressed shock over Twisha Sharma’s death.

  • Twisha Sharma Bhopal's death case remains under investigation as the family seeks justice.

Twisha Sharma's death case has left many in the film industry stunned as police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the actor-model’s death. Twisha Sharma, 33, who had appeared in Mugguru Monagallu and Zara Sambhal Kay, was found dead at her husband’s residence in Bhopal. Following allegations raised by her family, police have registered a case related to dowry harassment and abetment, while a Special Investigation Team examines the matter.

Twisha had stepped away from films in recent years and moved into the corporate sector. During her modelling career, she had also earned the title of Miss Pune. Reports state that she was two months pregnant at the time of her death.

Twisha Sharma co-star reaction and industry shock

Actor Dheekshith Shetty, who worked with Twisha in Mugguru Monagallu, expressed disbelief over the news. It was shared by the actor in a conversation with Hindustan Times that Twisha had always been remembered as passionate, hardworking, and full of life.

He also revealed that they had lost touch and last spoke nearly four years ago. It was further recalled by Dheekshith that Twisha had once spoken about pursuing higher studies and spending more time with family.

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Director Abhilash Reddy also reacted to the tragedy. It was remembered by the filmmaker that Twisha’s parents had been met during the film’s screening and that the news had come as a painful shock.

Twisha Sharma SIT probe and family allegations

The investigation remains ongoing, with police probing the case while Twisha’s family alleges foul play and prolonged emotional distress. A case has been filed against her husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law under provisions related to dowry death and harassment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Twisha’s father and brother have publicly demanded justice and sought preservation of her body for a fresh post-mortem examination. The incident came to light after Twisha was found dead in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.

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