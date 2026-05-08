Nashik TCS Harassment Case Accused Nida Khan Arrested In Maharashtra

Summary of this article
Nida Khan arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with help from local police and crime branch
Nashik SIT probing nine FIRs involving allegations of molestation, forced religious practices and mental harassment at TCS Nashik
Khan’s anticipatory bail plea, filed citing pregnancy, was rejected by a Nashik court on May 2
Nashik TCS sexual harassment and religious coercion case accused Nida Khan was held on Thursday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a police official said.
According to Nashik police commissioner Sandeep Karnik, she was detained with the assistance of the city's crime branch and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police.
According to him, Khan is charged under crime registration number 156/26 at the Deolali Camp police station.
Nine cases of harassment and molestation at the IT major's Nashik unit are being investigated by the Nashik police's Special Investigation Team (SIT).
After accusations of exploitation, an attempt at forced conversion, harming religious sentiments, molestation, and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit surfaced, it filed nine FIRs and detained eight people, including a female operations manager.
The SIT had launched a search for Khan in different parts of Maharashtra. She is alleged to have targeted workers in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to eat non-vegetarian meals and pray. The FIR claims that Khan encouraged female employees to dress and act in a way that was in accordance with Islamic customs.
Some victims have also alleged that they were coerced or pressured into adopting religious practices, including praying, changing dietary habits, and adopting religious symbols.
Khan has been charged under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in addition to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions for sexual harassment and defamation. This is because the complainant is a Scheduled Caste person, and Khan coerced her for religious reasons even though she was aware of this.
Citing her pregnancy, she had petitioned the Nashik court on April 18 for anticipatory bail and temporary protection from detention pending the plea hearing. On May 2, a court here denied her request for anticipatory bail.