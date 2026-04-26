TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2026: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Participates; Runners Hit The Streets
J&K Chief Minister Mr. Omar Abdullah participated in the 18th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru Marathon 2026 that was held in the city on Sunday, April 26. Many citizens hit the streets to take part in the coveted event, which is a part of the World Athletics Gold Label Race. Defending champion Sarah Chelangat and Harbert Kibet are participating at the marathon, which is powered by Procam International.
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