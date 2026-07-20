Spain Clinch FIFA World Cup 2026 Title As Ferran Torres Shatters Messi, Argentina's Dream

Ferran Torres' extra-time winner sealed a 1-0 victory for Spain over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final
Emiliano Martinez starred in goal, but Enzo Fernandez's red card proved decisive for Argentina
Spain ended a 16-year wait for FIFA World Cup glory, denying Argentina a successful title defence
Spain ended a 16-year wait to reclaim football's biggest prize, defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a gripping FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.
Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to settle a tense contest and secure La Roja's second World Cup title, while denying Argentina the chance to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the trophy.
For Luis de la Fuente's side, it was the perfect conclusion to a remarkable campaign. Already reigning European champions, Spain added football's biggest prize to their growing collection, becoming only the fourth European nation to win multiple men's World Cups.
Argentina, meanwhile, saw their reign as world champions come to an end in what is expected to be Lionel Messi's final appearance on the sport's biggest stage.
The scoreline barely reflected Spain's dominance. From the opening whistle, La Roja monopolised possession, dictated the tempo and repeatedly carved open Argentina's defence, only to be denied by an inspired Emiliano Martinez.
The Argentine goalkeeper produced a succession of outstanding saves to frustrate Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal as Spain piled on relentless pressure.
Argentina, in contrast, spent most of the evening pinned inside their own half. Lionel Scaloni's men defended in numbers, broke up play whenever possible and relied heavily on Martinez's brilliance to stay in the contest. Their approach kept Spain at bay but offered almost nothing going forward, with Lionel Messi largely isolated and starved of service.
The first half was goalless despite Spain's overwhelming superiority. Yamal was at the heart of almost every dangerous move, drifting inside to test Martinez, while Williams repeatedly exposed Argentina's defence with his pace down the left. Rodri and Pedri controlled midfield, ensuring Spain remained firmly in command, but the breakthrough remained elusive.
Spain continued to dominate after the restart, with Martinez once again proving Argentina's saviour. The Aston Villa goalkeeper denied Yamal from a curling free-kick and reacted brilliantly to keep out efforts from close range as the European champions searched desperately for the opener.
Argentina's hopes suffered a major blow in stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez received his second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi. Reduced to 10 men before extra time, the defending champions faced an increasingly difficult task against a Spanish side showing no signs of slowing down.
The decisive moment finally arrived six minutes into the second period of extra time.
Pedro Porro delivered an inviting cross towards the back post, where Nico Williams brilliantly nodded the ball back across goal. Torres, who had been introduced as a second-half substitute, reacted quickest inside the six-yard area and smashed a left-footed finish beyond Martinez to send the Spanish bench and supporters into delirium.
Only after falling behind did Argentina show any attacking urgency. Messi finally managed to test Spain's defence deep into extra time, but his effort was blocked before reaching Unai Simon as La Roja comfortably saw out the remaining minutes.
The final whistle sparked emotional celebrations for Spain and frustration for Argentina. Tempers flared immediately after the match, with players from both teams involved in a brief confrontation. Leandro Paredes was shown a red card following the altercation, bringing an ill-tempered end to a fiercely contested final.
Spain's triumph also capped a historic tournament. The expanded 48-team World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, featured a record 104 matches and produced an unprecedented 308 goals.
The final itself attracted a star-studded crowd featuring sporting greats, Hollywood celebrities and political leaders, while FIFA staged its first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show before La Roja lifted the trophy.
As captain Alvaro Morata lifted the famous gold trophy beneath a shower of confetti, Spain completed their return to the summit of world football. Sixteen years after conquering the world in South Africa, a new generation led by Yamal, Williams, Rodri and Torres had written its own chapter in Spanish football history, ending Argentina's reign and restoring La Roja as world champions.