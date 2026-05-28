Protests Erupt Across Karnataka as Siddaramaiah Prepares to Step Down

Supporters of Siddaramaiah staged protests across Karnataka and gathered outside his Bengaluru residence urging him not to resign.
Protesters burnt tyres and raised slogans in Shivamogga and Yadgir, with many from the Kuruba community expressing anger over the leadership change.
Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil said Siddaramaiah informed ministers that D. K. Shivakumar would succeed him as chief minister following directions from the Congress leadership.
Supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday staged protests in several parts of Karnataka against his decision to step down from the post.
Emotional scenes were witnessed outside his official residence, Kaveri, in Bengaluru, where a large number of supporters gathered and surrounded him, urging him not to resign.
As he was about to leave for Lok Bhavan to submit his resignation, emotions ran high, with some supporters attempting to block his vehicle to prevent him from leaving.
In Shivamogga city, supporters staged a protest at Shivappa Nayaka Circle. Members of the Kuruba community largely led the protest.
Expressing displeasure over Siddaramaiah’s decision to resign, protesters also burnt tyres and raised slogans in support of the chief minister. They demanded that Siddaramaiah continue in office.
In Yadgir, an ardent supporter of Siddaramaiah, identified as Rajkumar Ganeer, staged a silent protest near Subhash Chandra Circle, expressing anguish over the chief minister’s resignation.
Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil said Siddaramaiah informed him and other ministers of his decision to step down and also disclosed that Deputy CM D K Shivakumar will be his successor.
The party brass has given instructions for elevating Shivakumar as the CM, and appropriate procedural steps will be initiated in this regard at the legislature party meeting, he added.