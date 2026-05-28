Yuliia Starodubtseva Vs Elena Rybakina, French Open: Unseeded Ukrainian Stuns World No. 2 In Paris Thriller

Yuliia Starodubtseva stunned reigning Australian Open champion and second seed Elena Rybakina in three gruelling sets [3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4)]to enter the women's singles third round of the French Open 2026 on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Ukrainian, who now resides in the United States of America, lost the opening set in 37 minutes, but made a stirring comeback to beat one of the tournament favourites in two hours and 30 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen. The win made her the first woman in the Open Era to claim a third-set tiebreak against a top-five seed in Paris. Rybakina, the Russian-born Kazakh, committed as many as 71 unforced errors, including the decisive forehand in the 14th point of the third set. World No. 55 Starodubtseva will next face Chinese qualifier Xiy Wang for a place in the third round. See the best photos from the Yuliia Starodubtseva vs Elena Rybakina Grand Slam tennis match.

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Yuliia Starodubtseva vs Elena Rybakina French open 2026 highlights
Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine reacts as she plays against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Roland Garros Womens Singles
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Yuliia Starodubtseva stuns Elena Rybakina
Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine returns to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Rybakina shocked at French Open
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Elena Rybakina French Open exit
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves to Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Starodubtseva top-10 upset Paris
Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine returns to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open womens round 2
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Yuliia Starodubtseva tennis
Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine serves to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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WTA French Open 2026 highlights
Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine serves to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Grand Slam upset in pictures
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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