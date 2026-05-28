Yuliia Starodubtseva Vs Elena Rybakina, French Open: Unseeded Ukrainian Stuns World No. 2 In Paris Thriller

Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine reacts as she plays against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

1/9 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





2/9 Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine returns to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





3/9 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





4/9 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves to Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





5/9 Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine returns to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





6/9 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





7/9 Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine serves to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





8/9 Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine serves to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





9/9 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





