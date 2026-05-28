Cannes 2026: Playful And Extravagant Fashion Details That Turned Heads On The Red Carpet - In Photos
Cannes' red carpet has always been about glitz and glamour. Celebs from across the globe make sure to put their best fashion foot forward. The bright-coloured ensembles, sculpted gowns and massive flowing trains dominated the 2026 Cannes red carpet. Also, a lipstick-shaped purse and a stiletto-heel hairpiece, some of these unique styles caught our attention.
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