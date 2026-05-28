Cannes 2026: Playful And Extravagant Fashion Details That Turned Heads On The Red Carpet - In Photos

Cannes' red carpet has always been about glitz and glamour. Celebs from across the globe make sure to put their best fashion foot forward. The bright-coloured ensembles, sculpted gowns and massive flowing trains dominated the 2026 Cannes red carpet. Also, a lipstick-shaped purse and a stiletto-heel hairpiece, some of these unique styles caught our attention.

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Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet photos
A woman holding a purse decorated with a depiction of a face poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Hope' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
1/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet photos- Eiffel Tower inspired hat
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet photos- A woman wearing an Eiffel Tower inspired hat poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Beloved' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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2/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet premiere of the film The Man I Love
A woman holds a purse decorated with water bird legs that reads "Love" upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Man I Love' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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3/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet- premiere of the film Paper Tiger
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet photos- A woman wearing a hat walks on the red carpet at the premiere of the film 'Paper Tiger' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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4/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet premiere of the film Paper Tiger
A woman walks on the red carpet holding a zen-garden inspired purse upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Paper Tiger' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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5/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet photos-The Fast and the Furious
A woman wearing red roses in her hair walks on the red carpet upon arrival for the 25th anniversary of the film 'The Fast and the Furious' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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6/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet photos- premiere of the film Fjord
A woman walks on the red carpet upon arriving at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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7/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet- premiere of the film Fjord
Aliia Roza poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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8/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet- premiere of the film Karma
Quentin Mosimann poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Karma' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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9/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet- premiere of The Birthday Party
A woman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Birthday Party' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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10/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet-premiere of the film Bitter Christmas
Lady Victoria Hervey, wearing a religion inspired embroidered dress, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Bitter Christmas' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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11/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet-premiere of the film The Electric Kiss
A woman walks on the red carpet at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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12/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet-horse-shaped purse
A woman holding a horse-shaped purse walks on the red carpet at the awards ceremony during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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13/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet-premiere of the film Paper Tiger
A woman walks on the red carpet at the premiere of the film 'Paper Tiger' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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14/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet-woman wearing an intricate tiara
A woman wearing an intricate tiara walks on the red carpet at the premiere of the film 'The Birthday Party' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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15/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet-premiere of film The Electric Kiss
A woman wearing a dress embroidered with a depiction of a photographer walks on the red carpet at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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16/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet-Rakele Menjivar
Rakele Menjivar poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Bitter Christmas' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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17/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet-Elena Lenina
Elena Lenina wearing a flower bouquet in her hair poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Woman's Life' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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18/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet-gold-colored purse
Photographers are reflected in a gold-colored purse as a woman walks on the red carpet at the awards ceremony during the 79th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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19/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet-Alla Bruletova
Alla Bruletova holds a vase with flowers as she walks the red carpet at the premiere of the film 'The Birthday Party' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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20/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet-Elena Lenina
Elena Lenina smiles as she walks on the red carpet with a shoe in her hair at the premiere of the film 'Karma' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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21/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet- premiere of the film Hope
Members of the media are reflected in a woman's bra as she walks on the red carpet at the premiere of the film 'Hope' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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22/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet-Lady Victoria Hervey
Lady Victoria Hervey holds a lipstick shaped purse upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Woman's Life' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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23/23
Cannes 2026 Playful fashion details light up the red carpet-premiere of the film Bitter Christmas
A man poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Bitter Christmas' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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