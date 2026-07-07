52 Blue To Open London Indian Film Festival, Lionel Messi Connection Steals Spotlight

52 Blue opens the London Indian Film Festival with an international cast and crew.
Lionel Messi's association has boosted the film's global visibility and audience interest.
Story follows a young Indian fan chasing his World Cup dream in Qatar 2022.
52 Blue, starring Neha Dhupia and Adil Hussain, has earned the honour of opening the prestigious London Indian Film Festival. Directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, the international feature has also drawn global attention through its association with football legend Lionel Messi. The film follows an emotional journey driven by ambition, hope and an unwavering admiration for one of the world's greatest sporting icons.
52 Blue to open London Indian Film Festival
The film has been selected as the opening title for this year's London Indian Film Festival at BFI Southbank. Neha Dhupia, Adil Hussain and other members of the cast are expected to attend the European premiere, marking an important milestone for the international production.
Speaking about the achievement, it was said by Neha that 52 Blue would always remain special because it marked her first international film. She added that opening such a respected festival and premiering at BFI Southbank was a proud moment for the entire team.
Lionel Messi association adds global spotlight
The story centres on Ashish, played by Yadav Shashidhar, a young Indian football fan determined to fulfil his dream of meeting Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The film blends themes of aspiration, perseverance and human connection against the backdrop of the world's biggest football tournament.
Neha also said that Lionel Messi's association with the project had brought significant international attention to the film. During the promotional tour, director Ali El Arabi and lead actor Yadav Shashidhar also had the opportunity to meet the football icon.
Produced by Ambient Light Film, 52 Blue features cinematography by Mahmoud Beshir, choreography by Layla Ghale and executive production by Tarek Al Naama. The film will officially open the London Indian Film Festival at BFI Southbank on July 9, marking a significant moment for the cast and crew.