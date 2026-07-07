52 Blue To Open London Indian Film Festival, Lionel Messi Connection Steals Spotlight

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The international feature, associated with football icon Lionel Messi, tells an emotional story of dreams, hope and the love of the beautiful game.

52 Blue
52 Blue Opens London Indian Film Festival Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • 52 Blue opens the London Indian Film Festival with an international cast and crew.

  • Lionel Messi's association has boosted the film's global visibility and audience interest.

  • Story follows a young Indian fan chasing his World Cup dream in Qatar 2022.

52 Blue, starring Neha Dhupia and Adil Hussain, has earned the honour of opening the prestigious London Indian Film Festival. Directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, the international feature has also drawn global attention through its association with football legend Lionel Messi. The film follows an emotional journey driven by ambition, hope and an unwavering admiration for one of the world's greatest sporting icons.

52 Blue to open London Indian Film Festival

The film has been selected as the opening title for this year's London Indian Film Festival at BFI Southbank. Neha Dhupia, Adil Hussain and other members of the cast are expected to attend the European premiere, marking an important milestone for the international production.

Speaking about the achievement, it was said by Neha that 52 Blue would always remain special because it marked her first international film. She added that opening such a respected festival and premiering at BFI Southbank was a proud moment for the entire team.

London Indian Film Festival Unveils 2026 Line-Up, Aamir Khan To Celebrate 25 Years Of 'Lagaan' - null
London Indian Film Festival Unveils 2026 Line-Up, Aamir Khan To Celebrate 25 Years of 'Lagaan'

By PTI

Related Content
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Cape Verde during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Miami Gardens - Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) scores their first goal against Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha (1) during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Argentina and Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2026. - AP Photo/George Walker IV
Algeria's Rafik Belghali (17) celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Algeria and Austria in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, June 27, 2026 - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Argentina's Lionel Messi, second from left, scores his side's third goal on a free kick during the World Cup Group J soccer match against Jordan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Saturday, June 27, 2026 - (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Lionel Messi association adds global spotlight

The story centres on Ashish, played by Yadav Shashidhar, a young Indian football fan determined to fulfil his dream of meeting Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The film blends themes of aspiration, perseverance and human connection against the backdrop of the world's biggest football tournament.

Neha also said that Lionel Messi's association with the project had brought significant international attention to the film. During the promotional tour, director Ali El Arabi and lead actor Yadav Shashidhar also had the opportunity to meet the football icon.

Peter Brook’s restored The Mahabharata, to be screened at London Indian Film Festival (LIFF). - X
Peter Brook’s Restored The Mahabharata To Premiere At London Indian Film Festival 2025

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Produced by Ambient Light Film, 52 Blue features cinematography by Mahmoud Beshir, choreography by Layla Ghale and executive production by Tarek Al Naama. The film will officially open the London Indian Film Festival at BFI Southbank on July 9, marking a significant moment for the cast and crew.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories