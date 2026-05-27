IPL Playoffs: Five Innings Fans Still Cannot Forget Ft. Rajat Patidar

Suresh Raina smashed 87 off just 25 balls against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2014 Qualifier 2 despite CSK losing the match
Wriddhiman Saha became the first player to score a century in an IPL final with his unbeaten 115 against KKR in 2014
Rajat Patidar now features twice among iconic IPL playoff knocks after his 112* in 2022 and 93* in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1
The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs are where reputations are built forever. League-stage runs are important, but knockout cricket is different. One mistake can end a season, while one unbelievable innings can turn a player into part of IPL history. Over the years, fans have witnessed some outrageous batting performances under pressure, knocks that completely changed big matches and carried teams into finals or titles.
When talking about great playoff innings, Manish Pandey’s 94 in the 2014 final against Kings XI Punjab deserves a special mention. Chasing 200 in a final for Kolkata Knight Riders, Pandey counterattacked brilliantly against Mitchell Johnson, Axar Patel and Karanveer Singh to script one of the greatest title-winning knocks in IPL history. But some innings stand apart because of the pressure, the stage, and the sheer level of domination shown by the batter.
Here’s a look at five of the greatest playoff knocks ever played in IPL history.
1. Suresh Raina – 87 (25) vs Kings XI Punjab, Qualifier 2, IPL 2014
Sometimes, even a losing cause becomes immortal. That is exactly what happened with Suresh Raina’s unbelievable 87 off just 25 balls against Kings XI Punjab in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014. Chasing 227, Chennai Super Kings looked dead in the contest after losing early wickets. Then Raina walked out and produced absolute madness.
He smashed 12 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 348, reaching fifty in only 16 deliveries. At one stage, Raina had scored more runs individually than Punjab’s entire team total after six overs. He completely destroyed Mitchell Johnson, Parvinder Awana and Sandeep Sharma with fearless strokeplay.
The scary part? CSK were actually ahead in the chase while Raina was batting. His run out for 87 changed the entire game. Even today, many fans still consider it the greatest IPL knock despite ending in defeat.
Earlier in the first innings, it was the legendary Virender Sehwag who helped Punjab put up a monumental toal with the help of his 122-run knock off just 58 balls.
2. Wriddhiman Saha – 115* (55) vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2014 Final
Wriddhiman Saha produced the first-ever century in an IPL final, and it came on the biggest stage possible. Kings XI Punjab were under pressure early after losing Virender Sehwag and George Bailey cheaply against Kolkata Knight Riders. Then Saha completely flipped the game.
The wicketkeeper-batter smashed an unbeaten 115 off 55 deliveries, hammering 10 fours and eight sixes. Punjab scored 141 runs in the final 10 overs largely because of Saha’s assault. He attacked Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav and Morne Morkel fearlessly and helped Punjab finish with 199/4.
What made the innings special was the situation. Saha was not even considered a power-hitter at that stage of his career. Yet on the grandest night of the season, he delivered one of the cleanest striking exhibitions ever seen in an IPL final. However, unfortunately, it went in vain as Manish Pandey helped KKR chase the target in the second innings.
3. Shane Watson – 117* (57) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 Final
Few innings define “big-match player” better than Shane Watson’s hundred in the IPL 2018 final. Chasing 179 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Watson started horribly. He struggled badly early on and was batting on 7 off 20 balls at one stage.
Then suddenly, the match changed completely.
Watson exploded after surviving the difficult phase and finished unbeaten on 117 from 57 deliveries with 11 fours and eight sixes. Chennai Super Kings chased the target with nine wickets in hand and Watson single-handedly buried SRH’s bowling attack.
What makes this knock legendary is the context. This was a final. CSK had returned after a two-year suspension. Watson's knee was bleeding but still produced one of the greatest finishing acts ever seen in a title clash.
4. Shubman Gill – 129 (60) vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 2, IPL 2023
For nearly a decade, Virender Sehwag’s 122 in the playoffs remained untouched. Then came Shubman Gill in Ahmedabad.
Facing Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, Gill played one of the cleanest T20 innings ever seen under playoff pressure. He smashed 129 off 60 balls with seven fours and 10 sixes, helping Gujarat Titans post 233/3. Mumbai never recovered from the scoreboard pressure and GT comfortably reached the final.
Gill never looked rushed despite the occasion. Against a bowling attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Jordan and Piyush Chawla, he controlled the game from start to finish.
5. Rajat Patidar – 112* (54) vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Eliminator and 93* (33) vs GT, Qualifier 1, IPL 2026
Rajat Patidar deserves a unique place on this list because he has now delivered multiple iconic playoff innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
His first masterpiece came in IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. Patidar, who had initially gone unsold in the auction before joining RCB as a replacement player, smashed an unbeaten 112 off 54 balls. He became the first uncapped player in IPL history to score a playoff century. The knock included 12 fours and seven sixes and carried RCB to a massive total under pressure.
Then came IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala. This time, Patidar produced an even more brutal innings, 93 not out from just 33 balls. He smashed nine sixes and completely destroyed GT’s bowling attack during the middle and death overs. RCB eventually posted 254/5 and qualified comfortably for the final.
The biggest reason Patidar’s playoff performances stand out is the consistency of impact. He has repeatedly delivered in knockout games for RCB, and very few players in IPL history can claim that.