Manish Pandey represents the Indian national cricket team and plays domestic cricket for Karnataka. He is a right-handed middle-order batsman known for his ability to anchor innings and build partnerships. Pandey's cricketing journey began in Nainital and later shifted to Karnataka and played age-group cricket for the state, showcasing his batting talent from an early age. In 2008, He was named captain of the Karnataka team in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He was selected for the Mumbai Indians squad in the 2008 season of the Indian Premier League. In 2009, while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, he became the first Indian to score a century in the IPL. In 2014, he was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders and in the finals played a match-winning innings against Kings XI Punjab and was awarded Man of the Match. In the 2024 IPL season, he played for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pandey made his One Day International debut for India against Zimbabwe in July 2015. He made his Twewnty20 international debut for India on the same tour in July 2015. In 2016, he was selected in the ODI squad for the Australian tour in January 2016. In the final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he played a match-winning inning of 104, helping India win its only match of the series.

n the 2016 World T20 series, he was selected as a replacement for Yuvraj Singh. In 2017, he was named in the 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy.