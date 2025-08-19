US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

Jannik Sinner will no longer be part of US Open mixed doubles
He has withdrawn from the mixed doubles tournament due to illness
Sinner was to play alongside Czechia’s Katerina Siniakova in the mixed doubles
Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the US Open mixed doubles championship due to illness.
The world number one in singles with set to take part in the revamped event alongside Czechia’s Katerina Siniakova, but was forced to pull out of the competition.
Sinner said he felt unwell during his Cincinnati Open semi-final against Terence Atmane, but his symptoms worsened the following day as he retired in the final against Carlos Alcaraz.
The four-time grand slam champion struggled from the beginning of the match as he was broken three times before eventually retiring in the showpiece.
Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison have replaced Sinner and Siniakova in the tournament, and will face Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic in their opening tie.
Sinner, meanwhile, will aim to retain his US Open singles crown when the main draw gets underway on August 24.