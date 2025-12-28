Burnley 0-0 Everton, EPL: Clarets' Winless Run Stretches On In Cagey Draw

Everton have now drawn 112 Premier League games by a 0-0 scoreline, the most of any side in the competition's history. Meanwhile, it was the third time that Burnley had 15+ attempts in an EPL fixture but did not get any on target

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Burnley vs Everton match report english premier league 2025-26
Burnley and Everton drew 0-0
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Martin Dubravka pulled off sharp stops to deny Beto and Thierno Barry for Everton

  • Burnley's winless run stretched to nine Premier League matches

  • Clarets now six points adrift of safety in English top-flight

Burnley and Everton played out a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor, where the hosts' winless run stretched to nine Premier League matches.

Everton came into Saturday's fixture without key attackers Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye, and there was a paucity of quality on show from both teams.

Tyler Dibling provided some spark for the Toffees, creating a great chance for Beto in the first half and then seeing a late, seemingly valid, penalty appeal turned down when the officials elected not to penalise Jaidon Anthony for handball.

Burnley had plenty of promising openings, but Scott Parker's team lacked any cutting edge and failed to get any of their 16 attempts on target.

Jacob Bruun Larsen wasted the best of their chances, blazing over when he was one-on-one with Jordan Pickford, while the post denied Zian Flemming late on, albeit the striker was flagged for offside.

Martin Dubravka pulled off sharp stops to deny Beto and Thierno Barry for Everton prior to Dibling's penalty shout, which may end up being the major talking point from a generally dour contest.

Data Debrief: Firing blanks

Burnley are six points adrift of safety, and their issue is clear: They are tame in front of goal.

Related Content
Related Content

For the third time, the Clarets had 15+ attempts in a Premier League fixture but did not get any on target. They previously did so against Liverpool in December 2014 (16) and West Brom in August 2017 (20).

Everton got six attempts on target, though their expected goals (xG) value of just 0.88 tells its own story. Burnley created chances worth 1.65 xG.

The Toffees have now drawn 112 Premier League games by a 0-0 scoreline, the most of any side in the competition's history. If Everton do harbour hopes of a push for European qualification this term, then they may have to dip into the transfer market next month.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame

  2. The Ashes: MCG Curator In ‘State Of Shock’ After Two-Day Test Loss For Australia

  3. The Ashes: England Captain Ben Stokes Slams MCG Pitch After Two-Day Test

  4. IND Squad For U-19 WC Announced; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Skipper For Preceding South Africa Tour

  5. Gautam Gambhir's Position As Test Coach In Doubt As BCCI Plan Alternatives After SA Whitewash: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  2. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

  4. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  5. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Survivor Approaches CBI Seeking FIR Against Investigative Officer For ‘Colluding’ with Sengar

  2. West Bengal Begins Special Intensive Revision Hearings For 32 Lakh Voters

  3. TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of ‘Naked Hate Speech’ Over Remarks Against Bangladesh

  4. Sustainable Mining Or Ecological Gamble? The Aravalli Debate

  5. Congress Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. US Strikes On Islamists Please Evangelicals at Home

  4. Tarique Rahman Completes Voter Registration After 17-Year Exile

  5. All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War