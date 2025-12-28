Burnley 0-0 Everton, EPL: Clarets' Winless Run Stretches On In Cagey Draw

Martin Dubravka pulled off sharp stops to deny Beto and Thierno Barry for Everton
Burnley's winless run stretched to nine Premier League matches
Clarets now six points adrift of safety in English top-flight
Burnley and Everton played out a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor, where the hosts' winless run stretched to nine Premier League matches.
Everton came into Saturday's fixture without key attackers Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye, and there was a paucity of quality on show from both teams.
Tyler Dibling provided some spark for the Toffees, creating a great chance for Beto in the first half and then seeing a late, seemingly valid, penalty appeal turned down when the officials elected not to penalise Jaidon Anthony for handball.
Burnley had plenty of promising openings, but Scott Parker's team lacked any cutting edge and failed to get any of their 16 attempts on target.
Jacob Bruun Larsen wasted the best of their chances, blazing over when he was one-on-one with Jordan Pickford, while the post denied Zian Flemming late on, albeit the striker was flagged for offside.
Martin Dubravka pulled off sharp stops to deny Beto and Thierno Barry for Everton prior to Dibling's penalty shout, which may end up being the major talking point from a generally dour contest.
Data Debrief: Firing blanks
Burnley are six points adrift of safety, and their issue is clear: They are tame in front of goal.
For the third time, the Clarets had 15+ attempts in a Premier League fixture but did not get any on target. They previously did so against Liverpool in December 2014 (16) and West Brom in August 2017 (20).
Everton got six attempts on target, though their expected goals (xG) value of just 0.88 tells its own story. Burnley created chances worth 1.65 xG.
The Toffees have now drawn 112 Premier League games by a 0-0 scoreline, the most of any side in the competition's history. If Everton do harbour hopes of a push for European qualification this term, then they may have to dip into the transfer market next month.