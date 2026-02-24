Everton 0-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Benjamin Sesko Stars Again In Red Devils' Win
Manchester United super-sub Benjamin Sesko scored 13 minutes after entering the field to give his side a 1-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday (February 24, 2026). It was the third time in four games that Sesko has scored after coming off the bench and secured points for United. His goal with 19 minutes remaining finished off the slickest move of an otherwise stodgy game. The result took fourth-placed United three points clear of Chelsea and Liverpool. United were three behind Aston Villa.
