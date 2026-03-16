Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another

Oscars 2026: Sean Penn won his third acting Oscar for his role in One Battle After Another.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
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One Battle After Another Still
Sean Penn in One Battle After Another Still Photo: IMDB
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Sean Penn, 65, won the best supporting actor award at the 2026 Oscars for Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, joining the ranks of Meryl Streep and Ingrid Bergman, among others. This is his third Oscar. Penn previously won two Oscars for Best Actor at the Academy Awards — first for his role as Jimmy Markum in Mystic River and another one for playing gay rights activist Harvey Milk in Milk.

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