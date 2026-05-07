The Bear Season 5 Release Date Revealed As Jeremy Allen White Prepares Final Service

Summary of this article
The Bear Season 5 will conclude Jeremy Allen White’s acclaimed kitchen drama series.
FX confirmed all eight final episodes will release together on streaming platforms globally.
Carmy’s exit leaves Sydney and Richie fighting for one unforgettable final restaurant service.
The Bear Season 5 release date has officially been announced, and fans of the Emmy-winning culinary drama are now preparing to say goodbye to one of television’s most acclaimed series. FX confirmed that the fifth season of The Bear will also serve as its final chapter, bringing Jeremy Allen White’s intense kitchen saga to a close.
The upcoming season picks up immediately after Carmy decides to walk away from the restaurant business, leaving Sydney, Richie and Natalie to manage the future of the struggling establishment on their own. With mounting financial pressure and uncertainty surrounding the restaurant’s future, the team attempts one final service in hopes of securing a Michelin star.
The Bear final season promises one last emotional service
According to the official synopsis, the restaurant staff will have to battle both personal and professional challenges while navigating “one last service”. It was stated in the logline that perfection may ultimately be found not in the food, but in the people behind it.
The announcement arrived shortly after FX surprise-dropped a special bonus episode titled Gary. The flashback-focused episode, featuring Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal, is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+.
Jeremy Allen White’s Emmy-winning drama nears its end
Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear premiered in 2022 and quickly evolved into one of the most celebrated television dramas in recent years. The first season won 10 Emmy Awards, while Season 2 followed with 11 wins. Although Season 3 earned 13 nominations, it failed to secure any victories.
Alongside Jeremy Allen White, the ensemble cast includes Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson and Edwin Lee Gibson. Recurring appearances from Jamie Lee Curtis, Olivia Colman and Bob Odenkirk have also become fan favourites across the show’s run
FX confirmed that all eight episodes of the final season will premiere together on June 25 on Hulu. The series is also expected to stream in India on JioHotstar.