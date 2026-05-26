Sonny Rollins, ‘Saxophone Colossus’ Of Jazz, Passes Away At 95

Who was Sonny Rollins?

Rollins' music career began in the late 1940s. He was mentored by pianist Thelonious Monk. His recording debut was at 18 in 1949 for Prestige Records in a band led by trombonist J.J. Johnson. 1955 was the turning point of his career when he joined trumpeter Clifford Brown and drummer Max Roach. In the year 1956, he led Miles Davis’ working band on the Prestige album “Tenor Madness.” In 1956, Rollins released his sixth and one of his best albums, “Saxophone Colossus,” which received praise from critics, such as Gunther Schuller and Martin Williams.