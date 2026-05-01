Wes Anderson At 57 | Revisiting His 5 Most-Loved Films

In 2023, director Wes Anderson was impossible to miss. His filmmaking style suddenly seemed to take over Instagram and TikTok, with users recreating his pastel colour schemes, symmetrical frames and deadpan performances attempting to capture his distinct visual grammar. Everyday spaces were reframed to resemble his cinematic universe—even India jumped on the bandwagon, with posts featuring Fort Kochi, Delhi’s Lodhi Colony and Mumbai’s CSMT station. What began as a fleeting visual trend pointed to a style so distinct and enduring that it managed to embed itself deeply into popular culture. Beyond the trend-driven algorithm and its appetite for replication lies a far more textured body of work that continues to draw viewers back into its carefully orchestrated worlds.