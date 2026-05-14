Class 10 Haryana Board Results: Girls outshine Boys As Pass Percentage Dips

The Board of School Education Haryana, on Thursday, declared results for students who appeared for secondary examinations. Results of 2.76 lakh Class X students went live on the official website at bseh.org.in along with digilocker.gov.in.
Held between February 26 and March 20, the state-wide examination was conducted at 1431 centres.
Dip in pass percentage
With a pass percentage of 89.6, the state witnessed a dip for the second consecutive year- from 92.49 per cent in 2025 and 95.22 per cent in 2024. In the latest result, 2,47,860 students, out of 2,76,640, have secured marks above 33 percent in each subject and thereby cleared their Class X examination.
The result, for students, also comprises the internal assessment marks alongside the final scores of the examinations in line with the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system adopted by the state’s board.
Continuing the trend of the past few years, girls outperformed boys with nearly 91% female candidates passing the examination while the number for boys was around 88%.
Notably, the pass percentage declined across genders this year- from 94 and 91 per cent for girls and boys in the preceding year.
Deepika from Adarsh Senior Secondary School secured the top spot with a score of 499 as per the merit list. Four students secured the second rank with 498 marks. As many as 11 students with 497 marks secured third position jointly in the merit list.
Charkhi Dadri has emerged as the leading district with highest pass percentage followed by Jind. Mahendragarh has retained third position among the districts.
Private schools reported a pass percentage of more than 92 per cent while the number for government schools was 87 per cent. However, candidates in rural schools outdid their urban counterparts with a pass percentage of 90.25 against 87.94 per cent for urban students.