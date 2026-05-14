Class 10 Haryana Board Results: Girls outshine Boys As Pass Percentage Dips

Students checking their result in computer after announced the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) class 12th result in Jiwan Jyoti Senior Secondary School sector-4 near Gymkhana club on May 13, 2025 in Gurugram, India. Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times

Students checking their result in computer after announced the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) class 12th result in Jiwan Jyoti Senior Secondary School sector-4 near Gymkhana club on May 13, 2025 in Gurugram, India. Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times