UPMSP Board Results Out: Top Performers

This year’s results highlight impressive academic performances, with the following students securing the top positions:

Top Performers of 2026

Intermediate (Class 12) Topper: Shikha Verma from Babura Savitri School secured the first rank with a score of 97.60%.

High School (Class 10) Toppers: Kashish Verma (also from Babura Savitri School) and Anshika Verma jointly shared the top spot with a score of 97.83%.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has published the result for class 10, 12 today on the official website upmsp.edu.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) celebrated a landmark achievement this year as both the High School and Intermediate results showcased exceptional academic brilliance, with the Babura Savitri School emerging as a powerhouse for top-tier talent. The corridors of the institution buzzed with pride as several students secured their spots on the state merit list, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the region.

Live UP Board 10th Result 2026 | UP Board 12th Result 2026

These high-achieving students from Bareilly and Barabanki have not only brought immense pride to their respective districts but also demonstrated the extraordinary competitive spirit defining this year's state merit list.

“Examination results are not merely numbers, but a symbol of the students’ hard work and determination. Those students whose results do not meet expectations should not be disheartened—there are ample opportunities for improvement ahead,” said Dr. Mahendra Dev, Director, Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh.

To view the marksheet, they have to go to the website of UPMSP and then click on the result option. Then, click on the class for which the students are searching the result class and fill in the login information. After giving p the details, the result will be displayed on the device. Students are requested to download it for future reference.

Candidates who could not secure 33 per cent in the main exam and have failed can appear for the compartment exam. Those who have passed all the subjects but want to increase their marks can take the improvement exam. To appear for either of these students has to fill up the application form and pay a certain amount of fees.

To know about the date for the compartment exam for class 10, 12, and other updates, students should regularly follow the website of upmsp.edu.in.