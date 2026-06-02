Six Family Members Shot Dead In Iowa; Suspect Dies By Suicide

Police received the first report of a shooting shortly after midday local time and responded to a residential address, where they found four people dead from gunshot wounds. The suspect had already left the scene by the time officers arrived. He was identified as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, a Muscatine resident, and was located shortly afterwards on a riverfront trail near a pedestrian bridge. Officers were in contact with him when he took his own life. He was given medical aid but was pronounced dead at the scene.