Six Family Members Shot Dead In Iowa; Suspect Dies By Suicide

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
Published at:

Monday's shootings, spread across multiple residential and commercial locations within the city, were among the deadliest incidents of domestic gun violence in the state in recent years

Iowa
Six Family Members Shot Dead In Iowa; Suspect Dies By Suicide
Summary of this article

  • Six people killed in Muscatine shooting linked to suspected domestic dispute

  • Suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after police confrontation

  • Victims reportedly included family members, with at least two children killed

Six people were shot dead in the eastern Iowa city of Muscatine on Monday in a series of attacks that police believe stemmed from a domestic dispute, before the suspected gunman was found dead from a self-inflicted wound near the city's riverfront.

Police received the first report of a shooting shortly after midday local time and responded to a residential address, where they found four people dead from gunshot wounds. The suspect had already left the scene by the time officers arrived. He was identified as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, a Muscatine resident, and was located shortly afterwards on a riverfront trail near a pedestrian bridge. Officers were in contact with him when he took his own life. He was given medical aid but was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation expanded, detectives found two further victims — one man dead at a separate residence on Mill Street and another at a business on Grandview Avenue, which local maps identify as a metal workshop. All six victims are believed to be family members of McFarland.

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By Outlook News Desk

An ABC television affiliate reported that at least two of the victims were children. The names and ages of those killed have not been publicly released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

"Today I simply do not have the words — this act of evil and what it has done to our community," Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies said at a press briefing. He confirmed that McFarland had an existing criminal record but declined to provide further details.

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Muscatine sits on the western bank of the Mississippi River, across from Illinois, approximately 155 miles east of Des Moines. It is the county seat of Muscatine County and has a population of around 23,500 to 24,000 people. Monday's shootings, spread across multiple residential and commercial locations within the city, were among the deadliest incidents of domestic gun violence in the state in recent years.

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