Prabhas’ Fauzi Halted After Tragic Road Accident Leaves Crew Member Dead

The incident has raised concerns even as the film nears completion, with only a small portion of shooting reportedly remaining.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Fauzi
Prabhas Fauzi Shoot Paused After Hyderabad Accident Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Prabhas's Fauzi shoot paused after one death and five injuries reported.

  • Accident near Hyderabad occurred while crew travelled towards Ramoji Film City.

  • Film 80% complete with three action sequences still pending.

The Prabhas-starrer Fauzi shoot was paused after a tragic road accident near Hyderabad left one crew member dead and several others injured. The incident has cast a shadow over the film’s final schedule, even as it moves closer to completion.

The accident reportedly took place when members of the Fauzi film unit were travelling towards Ramoji Film City. The vehicle is said to have lost control and crashed into cement divider blocks near Abdullapurmet, on the outskirts of the city. One person died in the crash, while five others were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. An official statement from the makers is still awaited.

Fauzi shoot halted after Hyderabad accident

Following the accident, the Prabhas's Fauzi shoot has been temporarily suspended. Reports suggest that the team has paused work in light of the tragedy. The incident is understood to have occurred near the Toopranpet Bridge under the Choutuppal police jurisdiction.

While details continue to emerge, it has been reported that the injured crew members are currently receiving medical care. The film unit is yet to share further updates on the condition of those affected.

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Production near completion despite setback

Despite the disruption, Fauzi is believed to be in its final stages. It has been indicated by Mythri Movie Makers CEO Cherry that nearly 80 per cent of the shoot has already been completed, with only three action sequences featuring Prabhas remaining.

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The development comes shortly after the makers issued a warning regarding leaked visuals from the set. It had been stated by the team on social media that sharing such content would invite strict action, as it could impact the overall viewing experience.

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Fauzi, which also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada, is reportedly being lined up for a Dussehra release later this year, although an official date is yet to be confirmed.

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