Prabhas’ Fauzi Team Issues Warning After Leaked Photos Surface Online; Director Hanu Raghavapudi Reacts

After leaked pictures from the set of Fauzi went viral on social media, the makers issued an official statement.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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fauzi pics leaked
Prabhas’ Fauzi team issues warning after leaked visuals
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • After leaked pictures from the set of Fauzi went viral on social media, the makers issued an official statement.

  • They issued a strict warning to take action against social media accounts that are circulating pictures.

  • Fauzi will be released in two parts.

Actor Prabhas has an interesting lineup of films, including Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi, which also stars Imanvi. Prabhas is currently shooting the film, which will be released in two parts. Recently, some pics from the sets were leaked online, after which the makers issued a strict warning to take action against social media accounts that are circulating pictures from the Fauzi sets.

Fauzi makers react to leaked pics

On Saturday, taking to their official X account, the makers of Fauzi issued a statement, where they wrote, “It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning - any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved.”

“These leaks compromise the experience we are carefully building. What’s coming on the big screen will be far bigger and worth the wait. We urge everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content,” the statement continued.

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Raghavapudi shared the statement and wrote, “We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks. Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres.”

About Fauzi

The Sita Ramam director said the second instalment of Fauzi will be the prequel that will “explore another dimension” and will have “plenty to explore from India’s colonial past— stories that ended tragically but could've been fairy tales in another reality.”

Raghavapudi also said he has “woven in a few real-life experiences that inspired me personally,” according to PTI.

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On the occasion of Prabhas' birthday last year, makers revealed the film's title with Prabhas' new poster.

Apart from Prabhas, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher are also part of the cast.

Fauzi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is scheduled for release in theatres in 2026.

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