Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster

Mythri Movie Makers have officially announced the title of the highly anticipated Prabhas–Hanu Raghavapudi's film
The upcoming period drama is titled Fauzi
Apart from Prabhas, Fauzi also stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada and others
On the occasion of Prabhas' birthday on Thursday, October 23, makers revealed the title of his upcoming film with Hanu Raghavapudi. They also revealed Prabhas' look from the film in a new poster. Prabhas-Hanu's film is titled Fauzi. It is reportedly a period drama of an epic scale and will explore history and mythology. Apart from Prabhas, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher are also part of the cast. Imanvi is playing the female lead.
Prabhas-Hanu's new film is titled Fauzi
Raghavapudi also shared the poster of Fauzi featuring Prabhas with the caption, "पद्मव्यूह विजयी पार्थः पाण्डवपक्षे संस्थित कर्णः। गुरुविरहितः एकलव्यः जन्मनैव च योद्धा एषः॥". He also wished the Rebel Star on his birthday as he wrote, "Happy Birthday to our dearest #Prabhas garu" and added, "Taking pride in presenting you as #FAUZI, this journey so far has been unforgettable and only promises to get bigger from here! FAUZI - The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history (sic)".
On Wednesday, the makers shared a poster on social media and shared it with a Sanskrit caption which translates to “Karna who stood with the Pandavas." The poster featured Prabhas’ feet in boots and a long coat, set against a historical backdrop. On the poster, it was also written, "A battalion who walks alone," and "most wanted since 1932.".
About Fauzi
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie has been in production for some time, and reportedly, over 50% shoot has been completed.
According to Telugu media reports, the makers are eyeing to release the film on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend.
Set against the backdrop of British India, Fauzi reportedly follows the story of a "warrior who rose from the shadows, emerging from a society that believed war was the only answer to the buried injustices and forgotten truths that history kept hidden from the world."
Prabhas' upcoming films
Prabhas' Baahubali – The Epic is returning to theatres on October 31. It is the combination of two movies—Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017).
He also has The Raja Saab which will hit the screens on January 9, 2026. It is directed by Maruthi. The Darling star also has Salaar 2, Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD 2 in the pipeline.