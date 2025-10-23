Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster

Prabhas-Hanu's new film is titled Fauzi

Raghavapudi also shared the poster of Fauzi featuring Prabhas with the caption, "पद्मव्यूह विजयी पार्थः पाण्डवपक्षे संस्थित कर्णः। गुरुविरहितः एकलव्यः जन्मनैव च योद्धा एषः॥". He also wished the Rebel Star on his birthday as he wrote, "Happy Birthday to our dearest #Prabhas garu" and added, "Taking pride in presenting you as #FAUZI, this journey so far has been unforgettable and only promises to get bigger from here! FAUZI - The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history (sic)".