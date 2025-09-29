The Raja Saab Trailer: Prabhas Starrer Promises A Thrilling Horror Comedy With Perfect Blend Of Scares And Laughs

The Raja Saab trailer was released today. The horror comedy stars Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt and it promises to be a blend of mystery, comedy and romance.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Raja Saab trailer
The Raja Saab movie trailer out Photo: Instagram/Prabhas
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Raja Saab trailer was unveiled on Monday

  • Prabhas is seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the horror comedy

  • It will hit the screens on January 9, 2026

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The horror comedy has generated enough buzz among fans, but they have to wait a bit longer to watch the film on screen. The Telugu drama is all set to hit the screens in January next year, and ahead of it, the makers treated the audience with The Raja Saab trailer on Monday evening.

The Raja Saab trailer

The 3-minute and 34-second trailer starts with Prabhas's character being transported to a haunted haveli filled with ghosts and hidden treasure. Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup’s iconic song, Koi Yahan Nache Nache, plays in the background. He is shocked after having the visuals of the haveli. Sanjay Dutt's character is introduced as an ‘exorcist, psychiatrist and hypnotist’. Prabhas will have a face-off with Dutt. Towards the end of the trailer, we see the Baahubali star in an older avatar, who is assumed to be his evil grandfather.

Prabhas plays a light-hearted character who is seen romancing both Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan. This is the first time the actor is seen playing a playful character after his previous outings like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD.

The Raja Saab promises to be a total mass entertainer with a perfect blend of scares and laughs.

The Raja Saab teaser - Instagram
The Raja Saab Teaser: Prabhas Starrer Promises To Be A Blend Of Mystery, Comedy, Romance And Grand Visuals

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Raja Saab release date

The horror comedy was earlier supposed to be released on April 10, and then it was pushed to December 5, 2025. Later, the release date of The Raja Saab was postponed to January 9, 2026.

Related Content
Related Content
Prabhas The Raja Saab might get postponed - Instagram/Prabhas
The Raja Saab Release Date: Prabhas Starrer To Get Postponed Again? Here's What Producer Has To Say

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Raja Saab is originally made in Telugu, but will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It has been written and directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

The film also stars Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles. Thaman S has composed the film's music, Karthik Palani has done the cinematography, and Venkateswara Rao has taken care of the film's editing.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Can Windies Bounce Back After Upset In 1st Match?

  2. Chris Woakes Retires: Veteran England All-Rounder Exits International Cricket After Ashes Setback

  3. How India Won Record-Extending 9th Asia Cup Title – Five Moments That Shaped the Victory

  4. Asia Cup Final: India's Refusal, Mohsin Naqvi's Antics Make For A Dramatic Night

  5. Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha’s Fury Marks Asia Cup 2025 Final: Throws Cheque, Says 'India Disrespected Cricket'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Through To Round Of 16 At China Open After Camila Osorio Retires Hurt

  2. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  3. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  2. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  3. Delhi’s IGI Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

  4. Day In Pics: September 28, 2025

  5. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

  5. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

  2. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  3. Canada Works On Proposal For Skilled Workers After Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike

  4. Several Shot At Church In Michigan, Hours After Fatal Shooting In North Carolina

  5. At Least 77 Palestinians Killed, 379 Injured In Israeli Attacks Across Gaza In The Past 24 Hours

Latest Stories

  1. Israel's Haifa Honours Indian Soldiers, Updates Textbooks To Credit Their Role In WWI Liberation

  2. Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

  3. Cycling Road World Championships 2025: Pogacar Defends Title With Solo Triumph In Rwanda

  4. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

  6. Dr. Vashisth Das - Don’t Miss A Beat, Take Charge Of Heart Health Before It’s Too Late

  7. Iran Hangs Man Accused Of Being A Key Mossad Spy

  8. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured