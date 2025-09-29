The Raja Saab trailer

The 3-minute and 34-second trailer starts with Prabhas's character being transported to a haunted haveli filled with ghosts and hidden treasure. Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup’s iconic song, Koi Yahan Nache Nache, plays in the background. He is shocked after having the visuals of the haveli. Sanjay Dutt's character is introduced as an ‘exorcist, psychiatrist and hypnotist’. Prabhas will have a face-off with Dutt. Towards the end of the trailer, we see the Baahubali star in an older avatar, who is assumed to be his evil grandfather.