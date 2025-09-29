The Raja Saab trailer was unveiled on Monday
Prabhas is seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the horror comedy
It will hit the screens on January 9, 2026
Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The horror comedy has generated enough buzz among fans, but they have to wait a bit longer to watch the film on screen. The Telugu drama is all set to hit the screens in January next year, and ahead of it, the makers treated the audience with The Raja Saab trailer on Monday evening.
The Raja Saab trailer
The 3-minute and 34-second trailer starts with Prabhas's character being transported to a haunted haveli filled with ghosts and hidden treasure. Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup’s iconic song, Koi Yahan Nache Nache, plays in the background. He is shocked after having the visuals of the haveli. Sanjay Dutt's character is introduced as an ‘exorcist, psychiatrist and hypnotist’. Prabhas will have a face-off with Dutt. Towards the end of the trailer, we see the Baahubali star in an older avatar, who is assumed to be his evil grandfather.
Prabhas plays a light-hearted character who is seen romancing both Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan. This is the first time the actor is seen playing a playful character after his previous outings like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD.
The Raja Saab promises to be a total mass entertainer with a perfect blend of scares and laughs.
The Raja Saab release date
The horror comedy was earlier supposed to be released on April 10, and then it was pushed to December 5, 2025. Later, the release date of The Raja Saab was postponed to January 9, 2026.
The Raja Saab is originally made in Telugu, but will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It has been written and directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.
The film also stars Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles. Thaman S has composed the film's music, Karthik Palani has done the cinematography, and Venkateswara Rao has taken care of the film's editing.