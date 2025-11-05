Is Prabhas' The Raja Saab Postponed? Here's What The Makers Have To Say

The Raja Saab makers have confirmed that the Prabhas starrer will be released worldwide as per the plan, on January 9, 2026
They shut down the rumours of postponement from Sankranthi 2026 by calling them entirely baseless
The team will soon begin the rollout of promotional materials
Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026. The horror comedy is slated to hit the screens on January 9, 2026. However, there have been reports that the film might get postponed. On Tuesday, the makers issued a statement on social media, dismissing The Raja Saab delay rumours, and affirmed that it will release as per the scheduled date.
Is The Raja Saab delayed?
People Media Factory, the production house behind The Raja Saab, confirmed that the film will have a grand theatrical release worldwide on January 9, 2026, during Sankranthi.
Producer TG Vishwa Prasad issued an official statement, which read, "In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding the release plans of Rebel Star Prabhas’ upcoming magnum opus The Raja Saab, the team wishes to clarify that all such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are entirely baseless.
The Raja Saab will hit theatres worldwide on January 9, 2026, as officially announced. The post production work is progressing at a brisk pace maintaining the highest technical standards without any delay (sic)."
The note added, "Every department is operating in perfect sync to ensure that the film reaches audiences in its most spectacular form. This larger than life cinematic celebration is being crafted with immense passion, designed to deliver a great theatrical experience to audiences across the globe (sic)."
The team also requested to "ignore all rumours and enjoy the euphoria and excitement this Sankranthi will bring. The team will soon begin the rollout of promotional materials with the biggest bangers in the business."
About The Raja Saab
The Raja Saab is originally made in Telugu, but will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It has been written and directed by Maruthi.
Alongside Prabhas, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles.
It promises to be a total mass entertainer with a perfect blend of scares and laughs.
The horror comedy was originally scheduled for April 10, then pushed to December 5, 2025.