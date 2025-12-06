Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

Kalamkaval earned in a single digit on day 1.
The film stars Mammootty and Vinayakan in lead roles.
The crime thriller is directed by debutant Jithin K Jose.
Kalamkaval box office collection: Mammootty and Vinayakan starrer Kalamkaval, directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences for its intriguing narrative and power-packed performances. The crime-investigation thriller took a decent start on day 1 and is expected to perform better in the coming days due to the favourable word of mouth.
Kalamkaval box office collection day 1
According to Sacnilk, Kalamkaval earned an estimated Rs 4.75 crore net in India on day 1.
Mammootty's last release, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, didn't perform well at the box office. It earned around Rs 1.50 to Rs 1.75 crore (India net), while Bazooka collected approximately Rs 3.2 to Rs 3.3 crore net in India on its opening day.
The positive reviews and strong word of mouth will boost the collections of Kalamkaval over the weekend.
Apart from the power-packed performances, the film has been praised for the screenplay, BGM, editing and cinematography. Praising Mammootty, netizens said that he has done justice to his role as an antagonist.
About Kalamkaval
Set in Kerala during the early 2000s, Kalamkaval explores the story of a group of police officers who are assigned to deal with a tense situation between two conflicting communities in the border town of Kottayikkonam. The investigation led by SI Jayakrishnan takes an unexpected turn as they unravel a dangerous crime connected to a single man.
Gibin Gopinath, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, and Gayatri Arun are also part of the cast.