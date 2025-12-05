Kalamkaval X Review: Netizens Hail Mammootty-Vinayakan's Crime Drama; Call It A 'Gripping Thriller'

Mammootty and Vinayakan starrer Kalamkaval hit the screens on December 5.
Directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, the crime thriller has opened to positive reviews from netizens.
Mammootty and Vinayakan are praised for their powerful performances.
Malayalam cinema has delivered some of the best films in 2025. From Thudarum, Alappuzha Gymkhana, Narivetta, to Ponman, Lokah: Chapter 1, and Dies Irae, there is an array of Malayalam films that grabbed everyone's attention this year. Mammootty and Vinayakan starrer Kalamkaval, directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, is yet another well-executed offering from Mollywood, driven by an intriguing narrative and power-packed performances.
Kalamkaval X review
The crime thriller hit the theatres on Friday, and Mamuka's fans flocked to the theatres to watch their favourite star on screen. Twitter reviews for Kalamkaval are overwhelmingly positive, praising Mammootty's and Vinayakan's powerful performances, exceptional background score and screenplay. While many praised the "flawless" and "brilliant" writing, some felt there was room for improvement, but overall sentiment leans towards the film being a remarkable and worthy thriller.
One user called it a "gripping thriller that keeps you on edge, delivering spine‑tingling investigative moments," adding, "The mystery unfolds with twist after twist, pulling you deeper into its dark, atmospheric world.." Another user wrote, "One of the finest villain characters ever written — and #Mammootty𓃵 breathes absolute life into it, as always. Unlike typical investigation thrillers, we already know the culprit from the start, yet the film keeps us hooked right till the end."
About Kalamkaval
Kalamkaval explores the story of a group of police officers who are assigned to deal with a tense situation between two conflicting communities in the border town of Kottayikkonam. The investigation takes an unexpected turn as they unravel a dangerous crime connected to a single man.
The film is reportedly inspired by serial killer Mohan Kumar, aka Cyanide Mohan, who killed 20 women between 2004 and 2009 by poisoning them with cyanide.
Watch the trailer here.
The screenplay is jointly written by Jithin and Jishnu Sreekumar. It is produced by Mammootty Kampany and also stars Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan and Shruti Ramachandran in supporting roles.