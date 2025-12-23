Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Report: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film Earns Nearly Rs 70 Lakh

The advance bookings for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opened yesterday.
Looking at the report, the film seems to be heading for a quiet start at the box office.
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer will hit the screens on December 25.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri advance booking collection update: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have teamed up after their 2019 film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Their upcoming release is Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Unlike previous Dharma films, the buzz around the rom-com is relatively low, and it hasn't been promoted widely.
The advance bookings for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opened yesterday (December 22) ahead of its release on December 25. Going by the pre-sales report, Kartik-Ananya's film is expected to have a slow start at the box office.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri advance booking report for Day 1
As per a report in Sacnilk, the film has sold approximately 16,079 tickets across nearly 1,016 shows, earning Rs 68.14 lakh so far in advance bookings and Rs 1.04 crore with block seats.
A closer look at the numbers reveals that Maharashtra and Delhi circuits are leading the charge with maximum collections of Rs 39.68 lakh and Rs 22.49 lakh (with blocked seats), respectively.
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is already performing extraordinarily well at the box office, with no signs of slowing. It has even eclipsed James Cameron's much-hyped film, Avatar: Fire and Ash. In this scenario, releasing Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri seems to be a bad decision by the makers.
The film was initially scheduled for theatrical release on February 13, 2026, but was later preponed to December 25, 2025.
The rom-com is directed by Sameer Vidwans of Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023).