The Raja Saab is slated to release on December 5, 2025
The producer hinted that they might push the release date to Sankranthi
Prabhas' horror-comedy is directed by Maruthi
Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is one of the most-awaited upcoming films of the year. The horror-comedy, which was earlier supposed to be released on April 10, is slated to hit the screens on December 5, 2025. However, it might not be released this year. In an interview, producer TG Vishwa Prasad hinted that they might shift The Raja Saab release date to Sankranthi.
The Raja Saab release date postponed?
In an interview with Great Andhra, when Vishwa was asked if Prabhas' film is releasing in December, he said, "See, I didn’t announce this publicly. But many people are of the view that it should be released for Sankranthi. Fans want that, as do Telugu business circles." He also revealed that there is a "strong proposal" to release the film on January 9, 2026.
Dhurandhar might also be pushed
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, which is also set for theatrical release on December 5, is also likely to get postponed. "However, the Hindi business circle wants it to be released on December 5 because they don’t have anything strong releasing then, and Dhurandhar's release might be moved too. We will anyway do what’s right for us," said the producer.
He also shared that The Raja Saab will be ready by October, but will take a call soon.
Vishwa also revealed that the film has raw footage of 4 hours 30 minutes, and director Maruthi will decide the runtime, whether it should be of 2 hours 45 minutes or 3 hours 15 minutes. He also confirmed a sequel to the film.
The Raja Saab cast
Prabhas will be seen in a double role. Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar are also part of the cast. The film is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.
Music is composed by Thaman S, and Karthik Palani has done the cinematography.