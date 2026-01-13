The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Steep Decline, Plummets To Single-Digits

The Raja Saab box office collection: Prabhas' The Raja Saab hit the screens on January 9. It was a solo release, with an entire weekend to prove its potential at the box office, but failed to do so due to the poor reviews and unfavourable word of mouth. After a strong opening of over Rs 50 crore, the horror comedy witnessed a steep decline in its collections post Day 1. It plummeted to single digits on Day 4 — the lowest collection ever since its release.