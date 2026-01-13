The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Steep Decline, Plummets To Single-Digits

The Raja Saab box office collection: Prabhas-starrer earned in single digits, the lowest collection ever since its release.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Raja Saab box office collection day 4
The Raja Saab earns in single-digits on Day 4 Photo: X
  • The Raja Saab witnessed a significant drop in its collection on Day 4.

  • It earned in single digits, the lowest collection ever since its release.

  • Directed by Maruthi, Prabhas' film opened to mostly negative reviews.

The Raja Saab box office collection: Prabhas' The Raja Saab hit the screens on January 9. It was a solo release, with an entire weekend to prove its potential at the box office, but failed to do so due to the poor reviews and unfavourable word of mouth. After a strong opening of over Rs 50 crore, the horror comedy witnessed a steep decline in its collections post Day 1. It plummeted to single digits on Day 4 — the lowest collection ever since its release.

The Raja Saab box office collection Day 4

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 53.75 crore on the day of its release, followed by Rs 26 crore on Day 2, and witnessed a further decline on Day 3, earning Rs 19.1 crore. On its first Monday (Day 4), The Raja Saab collected only Rs 6.6 crore net, a sharp drop of 65.45%, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 105.45 crore net. The Prabhas-starrer earned Rs 9.15 crore from its special previews on Thursday. So, the overall collection of the film is Rs 114.6 crore.

The Telugu version of The Raja Saab is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark, while the Hindi version has underperformed, unlike Prabhas' previous films. It has only accumulated Rs 17.5 crore in the Hindi language.

The Telugu-language film saw an overall occupancy of 24.64% on Monday, starting with 16.20% in the morning shows, improving slightly to 25.92% in the afternoon, and 26.15% in the evening and peaking at 30.27% during the night shows.

The Raja Saab worldwide collection stands at Rs 168.80 crore in four days.

Directed by Maruthi, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, among others.

Published At:
