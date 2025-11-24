The Raja Saab First Song Out: Prabhas Stuns With His Swag-Filled Dance Moves In Rebel Saab Song

The first song from Prabhas' The Raja Saab, titled Rebel Saab, was released on Sunday. It was launched at the Vimal Theatre in Hyderabad, and several fans of Prabhas flocked to the venue to watch their favourite star on the 70 MM screen. The song, which was scheduled to be released at 6.11 PM, got delayed by a few hours. But it was worth the wait as the Darling star stunned everyone with his charm, swag and style.