The Raja Saab First Song Out: Prabhas Stuns With His Swag-Filled Dance Moves In Rebel Saab Song

The Raja Saab first song: Prabhas can be seen grooving to Rebel Saab, the first single from his upcoming film. It has catchy music and stunning visuals.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
The Raja Saab first song
Prabhas in The Raja Saab first single Rebel Saab Photo: X/The Raja Saab
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Raja Saab first song Rebel Saab was launched on Sunday at the Vimal Theatre in Hyderabad.

  • The event was attended by several fans of Prabhas who danced, cheered, and recreated the song.

  • The Raja Saab will hit the screens on January 9, 2026.

The first song from Prabhas' The Raja Saab, titled Rebel Saab, was released on Sunday. It was launched at the Vimal Theatre in Hyderabad, and several fans of Prabhas flocked to the venue to watch their favourite star on the 70 MM screen. The song, which was scheduled to be released at 6.11 PM, got delayed by a few hours. But it was worth the wait as the Darling star stunned everyone with his charm, swag and style.

Prabhas The Raja Saab might get postponed - Instagram/Prabhas
Is Prabhas' The Raja Saab Postponed? Here's What The Makers Have To Say

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rebel Saab song from The Raja Saab

With music by Thaman S, Rebel Saab is the first song from the film, which was also released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The Telugu version is crooned by Sanjith Hegde and Blaaze, with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry. The Hindi version is written by Kumaar and sung by Sachet Tandon.

In the lyrical video, we see Prabhas dancing with a large crowd in a colourful outfit. Fans of Prabhas were seen cheering, dancing and recreating the song. They went gaga to see the actor grooving to the high-voltage song with catchy beats. Several videos and pictures from the event have gone viral on social media.

Related Content
About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is a horror comedy which will see Prabhas in a light-hearted character. Written and directed by Maruthi, the film promises to be a total mass entertainer with a perfect blend of scares and laughs.

It is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Officially announced in January 2024, the film was earlier supposed to be released on April 10, and then it was pushed to December 5, 2025. It is now releasing on January 9 for Sankranthi.

The Raja Saab movie trailer out - Instagram/Prabhas
The Raja Saab Trailer: Prabhas Starrer Promises A Thrilling Horror Comedy With Perfect Blend Of Scares And Laughs

BY Garima Das

The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

Apart from The Raja Saab, Prabhas also has Spirit, Fauzi and sequels to Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. Spirit went on floors on Sunday. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it also stars Triptii Dimri in the female lead.

