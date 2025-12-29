The Raja Saab Trailer 2.0: Prabhas Is On A Mission To Take On Sanjay Dutt's Menacing Hypnotist

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is one of the highly anticipated films of the year.
The horror-fantasy also stars Sanjay Dutt, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan in significant roles.
The Raja Saab will hit the screens on January 9, 2026.
The Raja Saab trailer 2.0: The makers on Monday dropped a new trailer for the Prabhas-starrer, directed by Maruthi. Dutt plays the antagonist in the upcoming film. Makers claim that The Raja Saab is "more than what you expect", be it the "performances, the visuals and the music," one will witness a "spectacular experience" this Sankranthi.
The Raja Saab trailer 2.0
The over 3-minute-long trailer of The Raja Saab offers us more about the story than what we saw in the first trailer. It starts with Prabhas’ character saying that his grandmother (played by Zarina Wahab) forgets everyone but only one character (played by Sanjay Dutt). She adorably calls her grandson ‘Raja Saab’, who decides to fight the evil spirit of Sanjay, who is apparently playing his grandfather, a powerful hypnotist, haunting his grandmother in her dreams.
In one scene, Prabhas is seen dressed like the popular character Joker, which means he will unleash his dark side to face his menacing grandfather. Boman Irani is playing the caretaker of the mansion, where the evil spirit dwells. Irani's character guides Prabhas throughout his journey.
Watch the trailer here.
The Raja Saab release date
The film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 10, and then it was postponed to December 5, 2025. Later, the release date of The Raja Saab was pushed to January 9, 2026, for Sankranthi. It will now clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil movie, Jana Nayagan and other Telugu films at the box office.
It has been produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory. Karthik Palani has handled the cinematography, while Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao has served as the editor.