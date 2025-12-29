The Raja Saab Trailer 2.0: Prabhas Is On A Mission To Take On Sanjay Dutt's Menacing Hypnotist

The Raja Saab trailer 2.0

The over 3-minute-long trailer of The Raja Saab offers us more about the story than what we saw in the first trailer. It starts with Prabhas’ character saying that his grandmother (played by Zarina Wahab) forgets everyone but only one character (played by Sanjay Dutt). She adorably calls her grandson ‘Raja Saab’, who decides to fight the evil spirit of Sanjay, who is apparently playing his grandfather, a powerful hypnotist, haunting his grandmother in her dreams.