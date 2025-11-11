Evergreen Dharmendra: Twelve Roles That Defined The He-Man Of Hindi Cinema

Few stars have lived as many lives on screen as Dharmendra—the lover, the fighter, the poet, the patriot. As reports of his critical health stir both grief and nostalgia, his filmography stands untouched in its emotional range and timeless appeal.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Remembering Dharmendra Photo: Illustration
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dharmendra being admitted in the Breach Candy hospital for serious health concerns has worried everyone in the industry and beyond.

  • Amidst speculations about his health, his family has asked for privacy and prayers.

  • Here’s a look back at twelve performances that shaped the enduring legend of one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable heroes.

Recent reports of Dharmendra’s declining health and critical condition have sent waves of concern through the film industry and among generations of admirers. Though his family has appealed for privacy and urged restraint against speculation, it is known that the veteran actor has been struggling with health complications for some time. Yet amid the uncertainty, what remains unshaken is his monumental legacy—a body of work that continues to shape the very vocabulary of Hindi cinema.

Across six prolific decades, Dharmendra personified love, courage, humour, and heartbreak with effortless fluidity. Below is a look at twelve of Dharmendra’s most memorable performances, listed not by preference, but chronologically—each marking a milestone in his extraordinary journey through the heart of Indian cinema.

1. Haqeeqat (1964)

Jayant and Dharmendra in Haqeeqat (1964)
Jayant and Dharmendra in Haqeeqat (1964) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

In Haqeeqat, Dharmendra portrays a soldier caught between love and the devastating futility of war. His understated performance reflects the vulnerability and pride of a man who bears his nation’s tragedy in silence. Amid Chetan Anand’s haunting realism, Dharmendra’s sincerity and emotional restraint stand out, turning Haqeeqat into not just a war film, but a deeply human elegy of sacrifice and loss.

2. Aaye Din Bahaar Ke (1966)

Asha Parekh and Dharmendra in Aaye Din Bahaar Ke (1966)
Asha Parekh and Dharmendra in Aaye Din Bahaar Ke (1966) Photo: YouTube
info_icon

A vibrant college romance where love, friendship, and concealed emotions unravel amid youthful idealism. Dharmendra portrays Ravi, a warm, ambitious young man whose sincerity defines the film’s romantic spirit. His chemistry with Asha Parekh radiates effortlessly with playful grace. The film remains memorable for its melodic buoyancy and for how Dharmendra captured that boyish earnestness that would soon make him Hindi cinema’s most adored romantic hero.

3. Anupama (1966)

Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore in Anupama (1966)
Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore in Anupama (1966) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Dharmendra’s portrayal of Ashok—a quiet, introspective writer—remains one of his most soulful. His sensitivity illuminates Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s world of emotional repression and delicate tenderness alongside the brilliant Sharmila Tagore. Through still glances and soft-spoken grace, Dharmendra captures the essence of empathy. Anupama revealed his poetic side—a man who could express longing not through dialogue, but through silences that spoke volumes.

4. Ankhen (1968)

Poster of Ankhein (1968)
Poster of Ankhein (1968) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Here, Dharmendra steps into the role of an Indian spy with effortless suavity and intensity. As an agent confronting global intrigue, he infuses the character with quiet confidence and patriotic fire. His charisma turned Ankhen into one of Bollywood’s earliest and finest espionage thrillers. The film proves that Dharmendra wasn’t just the quintessential romantic hero — he was also India’s original action star.

5. Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)

Dharmendra, Vinod Kumar and Asha Parekh in Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)
Dharmendra, Vinod Kumar and Asha Parekh in Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

As Ajit, a small-time thief seeking redemption, Dharmendra delivers one of his most compelling performances. His transformation from reluctant drifter to village saviour gives the film emotional weight. Opposite Vinod Khanna’s menacing villain, Dharmendra’s sincerity and courage stand out. Mera Gaon Mera Desh laid the foundation for the heroic everyman he would later perfect in Sholay.

6. Gora Aur Kala (1972)

Poster of Gora Aur Kala (1972)
Poster of Gora Aur Kala (1972) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Twin brothers separated by destiny — one royal, one outlaw — reunite to reclaim justice and identity. In a (problematic) double role as the twins, Dharmendra balances princely poise with earthy bravado. The contrast between the refined Gora and the rugged Kala displays his remarkable range. With its vibrant action, emotional undercurrent, and Dharmendra’s magnetic dual portrayal, the film stands as a testament to his ability to embody both heroism and humanity with seamless conviction.

7. Yaadon Ki Baarat (1973)

Poster of Yaadon Ki Baarat (1973)
Poster of Yaadon Ki Baarat (1973) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Dharmendra’s portrayal of Shankar, one of three brothers separated in childhood, radiates nostalgia and emotional power. His rugged charm and sense of yearning make the story’s sentiment deeply affecting. He embodies the themes of memory, loss, and reunion with moving restraint. Yaadon Ki Baarat remains unforgettable for how Dharmendra’s quiet gravitas grounded a film otherwise bursting with action, music, and melodrama.

8. Jugnu (1973)

Hema Malini and Dharmendra in Jugnu (1973)
Hema Malini and Dharmendra in Jugnu (1973) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Dharmendra’s Jugnu blends charm with righteous mischief—a secret agent disguised as a circus performer, battling corruption with wit and courage. His performance sparkles with confidence and emotional agility. Whether in action scenes or tender moments, Dharmendra makes Jugnu an entertainer with heart. The film reaffirmed his reputation as a hero who could be both light-hearted and larger than life.

9. Sholay (1975)

Poster of Sholay (1975)
Poster of Sholay (1975) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Two small-time criminals are hired by a retired cop to capture a ruthless dacoit, forging friendship and legend along the way. As Veeru, Dharmendra creates an immortal archetype—the mischievous, yet deeply loyal outlaw with a heart of gold. His comic brilliance, especially in the iconic water-tank scene, and his effortless camaraderie with Amitabh Bachchan lends Sholay its warmth. Beneath the laughter and swagger lie vulnerability and courage, making Veeru one of the most human heroes in Indian cinema’s most celebrated epic.

10. Dream Girl (1977)

Poster of Dream Girl (1977)
Poster of Dream Girl (1977) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

As Anupam Verma, a man drawn into a web of mystery and deception, Dharmendra brings charm and sophistication to Dream Girl. His chemistry with Hema Malini shimmer with warmth and wit. Though the film’s tone leans toward the fantastical, Dharmendra’s grounded performance lends it emotional pulse, making this romantic thriller one of their most stylish and spirited collaborations.

11. Dharam Veer (1977)

Poster of Dharam Veer (1977)
Poster of Dharam Veer (1977) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

In Dharam Veer, Dharmendra epitomises swashbuckling nobility—a valiant prince with a generous heart. His playful chemistry with Jeetendra and his effortless athleticism give the film its larger-than-life energy. Balancing humour, heroism, and regal charm, Dharmendra turns the fantasy adventure into a joyous celebration of friendship, loyalty, and the pure charisma that defined his stardom.

12. Razia Sultan (1983)

A still from Razia Sultan (1983)
A still from Razia Sultan (1983) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

As the slave-warrior Yakut, Dharmendra expresses restrained passion and dignity. His portrayal of devotion and doomed love opposite Hema Malini’s regal Razia add rare depth to the film’s grandeur. Beneath the historical spectacle lies a story of faith, loyalty, and forbidden tenderness—emotions Dharmendra embodies with aching sincerity. His Yakut remains one of Hindi cinema’s most quietly tragic lovers.

13. Batwara (1989)

Poster of Batwara (1989)
Poster of Batwara (1989) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

As Thakur Arjun Singh, Dharmendra lends gravitas and moral weight to a story steeped in politics and betrayal. His commanding presence anchors the film’s emotional foundation, portraying a man torn between duty, pride, and justice. Batwara highlights Dharmendra’s late-career strength—the seasoned patriarch whose authority and compassion commanded respect, proving his screen magnetism never dimmed with time.

Esha Deol denies news of Dharmendra's death - Instagram
Dharmendra Health Update: Esha Deol And Hema Malini Deny Reports Of Actor's Death

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  3. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  4. Deadly Blast Kills Many Outside Islamabad District Court

  5. US Senate Approves Bill To End Record 41-Day Government Shutdown

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site