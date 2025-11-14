Kaantha Review | A Period Resurrection Carried Entirely On The Shoulders Of Its Performers

Cinema loves a resurrection, and Kaantha (2025) certainly enjoys staging one. Set in the buzzing, half-mythic vintage world of Modern Studios, Madras, the film pulls us into the 1950s and 60s with a cinematic reverence that feels quite ceremonial. The first sight of Ayya (Samuthirakani) returning to the dream he once abandoned for his mother is unexpectedly tender. And perhaps that is the artistic hook—a quiet metaphor for returning to what the heart still recognises, even when time has rearranged everything around it. His decision to revive “Shantha”, a film halted mid-conception, meets its first storm in actor TK Mahadevan (Dulquer Salmaan). Their sour history sits in the room like thick air, and Mahadevan’s decision to lead the film appears more like a tactical move to reassert dominance, rather than a homecoming. The film asks: who owns a story when egos outweigh devotion to the craft?