KIFF 2025: Resurrection Review | Bi Gan’s Dream Epic Is As Astonishing As Annoying

A film like this is bound to be frustrating. Resurrection occasionally glazes over with punishing indulgences. It grows airless, too consumed in self-admiration. Artifice is a tricky balance to strike, wavering between enchanting illusion and hyper-construction. Evoking awe over elevated sequences feels like such a continual duty for Bi that it veers into oppression—an imposition severed from charm. This is a film of excesses and its sensorial grandstanding alternately stuns and baffles. That Resurrection isn’t streamlined in any way both works its magic and spins stylized incoherence. You can either submit to its spell or be put off by showy tricks. It’s not so much about wrestling with the film’s fluid rhythms as it insists on a half-active dream-state of witness. Scrounging precise meaning and intentionality off every scene is relative, dismissed, almost scorned. Characters don’t especially resonate beyond being mere puppets at a vast theatre. Emotional comprehension itself is kept at bay. When Bi verges close to it in a later chapter, involving a kid trickster and a bereaved mobster, it feels too trite. Mercifully, Bi switches to a gorgeous, bittersweet, doomed vampire romance that pulls Resurrection out of a slump and bestows it with aching fragility.