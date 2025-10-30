KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival

Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2025 is scheduled to take place from November 6 to November 13, 2025
Legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak will be honoured with a special Centenary Tribute
As part of the tribute, his films, Ghatak’s films, including Ajantrik, Bari Theke Paliye, Meghe Dhaka Tara, Komal Gandhar, Titas Ekti Nadir Naam, and Subarnarekha, will be screened.
The 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is set to take place from November 6 and will conclude on November 13. This year, Poland will be the spotlight country, with the screening of 19 Polish films. The festival will pay special tribute to the late legendary filmmaker, Ritwik Ghatak, with the screenings of six of his films.
The week-long film festival will be held across 21 venues, where a total of 215 films from 39 countries will be screened. The 1961 Bengali classic, Saptapadi, by Ajoy Kar, starring Suchitra Sen, Uttam Kumar, Chhabi Biswas and others, will be the opening film of the 31st KIFF.
The Kolkata International Film Festival 2025 will honour Ritwik Ghatak at this year's edition. The special tribute is to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the towering figure of Indian cinema, who redefined the language of cinema. As part of the Centenary Tribute, Ghatak’s films, including Ajantrik (1958), Bari Theke Paliye (1958), Meghe Dhaka Tara (1960), Komal Gandhar (1961), Titas Ekti Nadir Naam (1973), and Subarnarekha (1965), will be screened, reported The Hindu.
Ghatak’s contributions as a director, screenwriter, actor, and playwright to cinema are immense. His revolutionary visual storytelling shaped the narrative of Indian cinema.
Apart from Ghatak, Welsh actor Richard Burton, American filmmaker Sam Peckinpah, actor Santosh Dutta, music director Salil Chowdhury, and filmmaker Raj Khosla from India, will also be honoured with Centenary tributes.
Shyam Benegal, David Lynch, Claudia Cardinale, Robert Redford, Arun Roy, Raja Mitra and Shashi Anand's films will also be screened as part of a special tribute.
Five films by Filipino filmmaker Brillante Mendoza will be screened as part of a retrospective.
“The 35mm celluloid of Raja Mitra’s 1997 film Nayantara is scheduled to be screened on November 12 at Kolkata’s Radha Studio as part of the 31st KIFF,” West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas said.