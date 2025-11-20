Ritwik Ghatak Birth Centenary | Qissa Director Anup Singh Pays Tribute To His Mentor

Fortunately for Singh, his mother and two sisters pulled him into their world, never making him feel like an outsider because of his gender, and helped shape the man he has become. “I come from a Sikh family, and till the age of 25, I had hair that fell to my knees. Every Sunday, my mother would wash my hair, and that of my sisters. We would then sit in the sun, drying our hair together. After a while, my mother, having washed her own hair, would join us on the terrace. Those memories and conversations, my relationship with these three wonderful women who gave me unconditional love and respect, made me see the world in a larger perspective, through their female gaze, which is mirrored in my films,” he shares emotionally.