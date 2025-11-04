Mourning, Longing And Belonging In Ritwik Ghatak’s Partition Trilogy

A man sits under a nurturing tree, leisurely singing, while his sister bears the weight of the family, walking under the sun to reach work. Women, on their way to work, have their shoes come apart. Conversations, moments before confessions or resolutions, get interrupted by the passing train, and eventually change direction. A sister hides things under her pillow—love letters, a blood-soaked handkerchief. She must keep it all to herself. Another, out of sadness and betrayal, leaves her topor (a headgear worn by Bengali bride and groom on their wedding day) in the water of the same river that she grew up beside. When Neeta pleads, “Dada, I wanted to live” and breaks down, we see visuals of mountains and valleys, as though nature itself echoes her despair. Little Sita in Subarnarekha toes the cracked soil of a barren land, crossing sides as if to test belonging. The railway line that once connected the two Bengals, like the river Padma, now separates them. Ghatak often turns to nature to mirror the pathos of the fractured individual, which, in turn, reflects the larger rupture of society—both wounds lying beyond the reach of human repair.