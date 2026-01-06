What Actors Do When They’re Not on Your Screen

Gul Panag believes that for an actor, the more you experience life, the more you enrich yourself and the more you can give back to the craft. “It is these other pursuits that give us depth and heft in the way we bring characters to life,” she says. “I have actively pursued a life outside of my acting career and it has been immensely rewarding. Whether it was going back and pursuing my Masters in Political Science in my early thirties, subsequently training and earning my Private Pilot’s Licence or going to Law School. And of course, my love for all things on wheels,” adds Panag.