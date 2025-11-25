100 Years Of Salil Chowdhury: Returning To The Songs That Raised Us

What connects Totko’s experience with mine is the way Chowdhury seeped into our childhoods—into our memories—long before either of us recognised his genius, and by extension, into the childhood memories of Bengali kids across generations, up to this very day. If you grew up surrounded by relatives speaking Bangla, it’s almost impossible to escape the children’s songs he wrote. Pieces like “Aye Re Chhute Aye Pujor Gondho Esechhe” (sung by Antara Chowdhury, written and composed by Chowdhury) still herald the beginning of Durga Pujo for us. It would be difficult to find a millennial growing up in Bengal who hasn’t come across songs like “O Shona Byang”, “O Kola Byang”, or “Aye Brishti Jhepe”, “Bulbul Pakhi Moyna Tiye”. On Chowdhury’s 100th birth centenary, as I return to his songs on loop, I am struck by how he managed to smuggle complex ideas of class privilege and political consciousness into children’s music, shaping the childhood of generations—something that is unprecedented in Indian music.