Child, Interrupted

“What unravelled, though, as we spoke to them, were many layers to their stories—of how so many were thrust in front of the camera by overambitious parents and spent their lives carrying the heavy burden of a childhood lost, as also the happier narratives of those who entered the industry and took to it like fish to water,” says Suchitra Iyer. She continues, “Some had great memories of being pampered on the sets; others recounted heartbreaking tales of exploitation. Some felt blessed, others betrayed. We all know that success is a double-edged sword, but it does cut more deeply when it comes to the very young. And since you really are what your childhood is, as Prakash Jha says it so succinctly in his foreword in the book, we felt these stories must be told and heard by both the film industry and the parents, as well as the public at large. And, hopefully, bring about some change in the way the industry thinks about child actors and the parents about the desires of their own children and the balance between school and the spotlight.”